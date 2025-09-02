Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

