Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.