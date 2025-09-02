Parsons Corporation $PSN Position Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 658.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 42.9% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 319,133 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $136,183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Trading Up 0.4%

Parsons stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

