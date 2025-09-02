Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 397.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $176.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.