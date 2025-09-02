Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 70,330 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 204.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,903,000 after buying an additional 493,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 991,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

