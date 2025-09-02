1,769 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $468,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,632.36. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,216 shares of company stock worth $945,342 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

