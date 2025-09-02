Twin Tree Management LP Invests $29,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.27. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.38.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

