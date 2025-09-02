Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,185 Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

