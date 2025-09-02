Twin Tree Management LP Invests $83,000 in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 137.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Innodata Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.Innodata’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

