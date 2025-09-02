1,895 Shares in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 546.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,256. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243 over the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YOU opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

