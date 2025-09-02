Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 8,065 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2,790.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 242.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

