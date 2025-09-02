Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 7,683 TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 392,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%
TGTX opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics
In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
