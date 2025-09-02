Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 7,683 TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 392,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

TGTX opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

