15,593 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. $AMRK Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.16. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.