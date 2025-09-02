Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 49,082.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $235.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,207.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $151,982 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.