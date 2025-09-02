Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 49,082.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
NYSE USNA opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $41.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,207.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $151,982 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
