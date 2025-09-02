Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 33,797 El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of El Pollo Loco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4,840.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

