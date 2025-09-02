7,511 Shares in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 129,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,147,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,465,000 after acquiring an additional 264,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

EXAS opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.