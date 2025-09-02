Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in XPO by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 88.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.