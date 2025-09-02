5,325 Shares in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

