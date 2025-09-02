Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $336.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.32 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

