Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF $PSFM Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.34% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BATS PSFM opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.