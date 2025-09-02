Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $138.07

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.0714.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $3,191,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,680.09. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

