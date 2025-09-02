OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $691,000 in Ford Motor Company $F

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of F opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.53.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

