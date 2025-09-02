Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) vs. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Head-To-Head Review

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Cadeler A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 1.04 $367.31 million $10.03 4.66 Cadeler A/S $269.19 million 6.83 $70.41 million $0.82 25.57

Profitability

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadeler A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 23.31% 9.32% 5.09% Cadeler A/S 50.69% 19.18% 10.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Partners and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S 0 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.18%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

