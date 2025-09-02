OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF $DBEM

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,227 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEM opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

