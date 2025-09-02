Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$155.79

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, with a total value of C$998,624.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,138. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$132.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.07. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.91 and a 1 year high of C$164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

