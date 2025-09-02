OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF $JULD

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Free Report) by 206.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JULD opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.28. Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Get Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF alerts:

About Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – July (JULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULD was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.