OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November $CPSN

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (NYSEARCA:CPSN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November Stock Performance

CPSN opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.41.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – November (CPSN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSN was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

