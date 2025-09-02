Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $94,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.