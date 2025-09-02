Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thryv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Thryv by 59.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 20.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $126,918 in the last 90 days. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ THRY opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

