Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:CPT opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.04.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

