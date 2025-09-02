Reviewing National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) & Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 9.23% 11.42% 9.19% Icahn Enterprises -6.78% -15.65% -4.06%

Dividends

National Presto Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. National Presto Industries pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Icahn Enterprises pays out -162.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Icahn Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Presto Industries and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Presto Industries and Icahn Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $388.23 million 1.93 $41.46 million $5.83 17.97 Icahn Enterprises $10.02 billion 0.48 -$445.00 million ($1.23) -6.89

National Presto Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Presto Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

