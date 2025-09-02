Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 852,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 268,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 30,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 464.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 657.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

