Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $423,000 in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,513 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 37.6% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 221,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

