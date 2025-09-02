Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Head-To-Head Survey

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -26.26% -24.16% Rafael -3,127.60% -24.75% -21.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.72 million ($2.81) -5.27 Rafael $640,000.00 80.87 -$34.41 million ($0.94) -1.57

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Rafael”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rafael has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rafael, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 8 2 3.20 Rafael 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 172.80%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Rafael.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. The company is also involved in developing Promitil, a molecule designed for the targeted delivery of mitomycin-C in a proprietary prodrug form, completed Phase 1B clinical studies; Folate-targeted Promitil (Promi-Fol) which is aimed at local treatment (intravesical) of superficial bladder cancer; and Promi-Dox, a highly potent dual drug liposome with MLP and doxorubicin targeting a potential basket of tumors. In addition, it engages in the development of surgical and procedural devices, including orthopedic arthroscopy instrumentation. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

