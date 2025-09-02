Hunting’s (HTG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 440 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Collins Stewart restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 526.25.

Get Hunting alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hunting

Hunting Price Performance

Hunting stock opened at GBX 333.70 on Tuesday. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 245 and a 52 week high of GBX 454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market cap of £526.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,896.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Hunting announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.