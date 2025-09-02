Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,580 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,480.

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,284 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,008 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,292.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,215.38.

Hiscox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

