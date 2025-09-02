Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 233,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,214.86. This represents a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Catawba River Capital raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,635,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 745,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. now owns 704,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 118.79%.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

