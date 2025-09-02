Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.92 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $11,892,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,523.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,534.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,742.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.