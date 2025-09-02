Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

