Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 247,734 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,734 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Flowserve by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.