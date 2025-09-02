Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 30,000 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 93.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.82 and a 200 day moving average of $247.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

