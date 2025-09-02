Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $1,594,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after buying an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -324.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard N. Barton sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $16,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 843,248 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,620.16. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $966,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,377.49. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

