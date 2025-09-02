Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,182 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.90% of Ouster worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

