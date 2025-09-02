Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 102,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3,090.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,002,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

