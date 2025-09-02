Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,052,477 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

