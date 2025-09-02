Loews Corporation $L Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Loews worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 384,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Loews by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

