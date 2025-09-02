Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,900 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Medpace worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Medpace by 24.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $406.60.

Medpace Trading Up 0.5%

MEDP stock opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $501.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total transaction of $18,940,451.11. Following the sale, the president owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,539,874.33. This trade represents a 53.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,883,050. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,070 shares of company stock worth $52,085,751. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

