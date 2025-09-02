Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 14,816 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $264.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

