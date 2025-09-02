Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 197,673 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,673 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 103,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,562.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 153,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 144,031 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 40,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $4,202,117.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,921.68. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $45,761,993.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688,606 shares of company stock valued at $561,670,429 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

