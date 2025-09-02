American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,242 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.91% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $613,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 622.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 957,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 32.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4%

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

